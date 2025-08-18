Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Abreu (calf) feels better Monday, but a trip to the 10-day injured list remains in play, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Abreu had to be lifted from Sunday's game versus the Marlins due to right calf tightness. He's already been ruled out through the team's off day Wednesday, and a return Thursday for the start of a four-game set versus the Yankees is not a given. Roman Anthony is playing right field for the Red Sox on Monday.