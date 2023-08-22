Abreu will be recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Abreu is poised to make his major-league debut after slashing .274/.391/.538 with 22 home runs, 65 RBI, eight stolen bases and 67 runs scored over 66 contests at Triple-A. The team has announced that Chris Murphy has been optioned in a corresponding move. Abreu could see plenty of playing time in center field during this stint with the Red Sox if Jarren Duran (toe) requires a trip to the 10-day injured list, though the team won't know more until Tuesday's MRI.