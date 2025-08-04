Abreu will start in right field and bat third Monday against the Royals, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

With southpaw Bailey Falter on the bump for Kansas City, the left-handed-hitting Abreu had been excluded from the Red Sox's initial lineup. However, after Roman Anthony was scratched prior to the 7:10 p.m. ET opening pitch, Abreu was a late addition to the starting nine. Abreu is slashing just .191/.269/.319 with with one home run in 53 plate appearances versus lefties this season.