Abreu will lead off and play center field Saturday against Toronto after Triston Casas (shoulder) was scratched, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Abreu had been set for an off day, but Casas' continued injury troubles led to a change in plans. He'll push Adam Duvall to left field, which moves Masataka Yoshida to designated hitter and Justin Turner from DH to Casas' spot at first base.