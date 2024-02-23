Abreu opens spring training as the leading candidate to start in right field, Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe reports. "His arm and the way he moves. He's a good defender," manager Alex Cora said. "That's why we're so confident. He's a good athlete. He likes to show off his arm."

Abreu made his MLB debut in 2023 and posted an .862 OPS over 85 plate appearances, putting him on the radar for a potential starting role this season. Boston's coaches rave about his arm strength, which is important when playing right field at Fenway Park. The arm is of heightened importance these days due to the shift limits implemented last season. The 5-foot-10 Abreu doesn't present as a large presence, but the outfielder hit for power in the minors with 22 home runs, a .535 slugging and .264 ISO at Triple-A Worcester last year.