Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins that Abreu exited with a left hamstring strain, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

"[Abreu] will be out for a while," Alex Cora said. Abreu strained the hamstring while running out a base hit against the Marlins. The outfielder is coming off a strong 2020 season where he homered 19 times and stole 31 bases with an .831 OPS at the Double-A level, and was acquired from the Astros in the deal for Christian Vazquez. Abreu has a chance to make his MLB debut in 2023, but it sounds like he'll begin the season on the minor-league injured list.