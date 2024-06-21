Abreu (ankle) is likely to be activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Abreu is with the Red Sox in Cincinnati but hasn't been activated just yet, probably because the Reds are starting a left-hander Friday in Andrew Abbott. Expect Abreu to be activated and in Saturday's lineup versus righty Frankie Montas. He's been sidelined since early June with a right ankle sprain.
