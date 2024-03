Abreu went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Thursday's spring game against Philadelphia.

Abreu entered camp as the favorite to become the primary starter in right field, but the outfielder is 4-for-36 with 16 strikeouts in Grapefruit League action. That might not be an issue for an established major-leaguer, but Abreu has just 28 games worth of MLB experience. Additionally, Rob Refsnyder's fractured toe (four-to-six weeks) and Cedanne Rafaela's strong spring could be reshaping the outfield.