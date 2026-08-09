Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Making return to lineup Sunday

Abreu (calf/shin) will start at designated hitter and bat third in Sunday's game against the Athletics, Chris Henrique of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Abreu was held out of the lineup for the first time since June 21 in Saturday's 7-3 loss, after he was scratched shortly before the contest due to swelling and soreness near his calf and shin. He'll made enough improvement to return to action for the series finale, but the two-time Gold Glove Award winner will be used strictly as a hitter Sunday. Eli White will draw the start in Abreu's usual spot in right field.