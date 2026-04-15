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Abreu is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Minnesota.

It's a planned off day for Abreu, which is his first breather of the season. Ramon Anthony will occupy right field, Jarren Duran will play left field, and Masataka Yoshida will serve as the designated hitter as the Red Sox try to avoid the sweep.

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