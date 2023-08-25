Abreu is not in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers.
Abreu has gone 6-for-12 with two doubles, a homer and five RBI through his first three major-league games, but he'll grab some rest Friday as the Red Sox open a three-game series versus the visiting Dodgers. Masataka Yoshida, Adam Duvall and Alex Verdugo are starting across the outfield in Boston.
More News
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Four hits, first homer in win•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Makes first MLB start•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Enters for ejected Verdugo•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Gets first call against former team•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Joining big-league club•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Suffers hamstring strain•