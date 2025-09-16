Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Abreu felt some soreness in his right calf after his recent heavy workload and it's day-to-day as to when the outfielder will be activated from the 10-day injured list, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Abreu's activation was considered imminent and likely to happen at some point during Boston's series against the Athletics that runs through Thursday. While his return could still occur any day now, it appears more up in the air than it had been. Abreu has been sidelined since mid-August.