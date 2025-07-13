Abreu is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

The left-handed-hitting Abreu is typically featured in the lineup against right-handed pitching, but he'll head to the bench Sunday as the Red Sox open up the designated-hitter spot for Masataka Yoshida while righty Ryan Pepiot takes the hill for Tampa Bay. As a result of Yoshida's inclusion in the lineup, Roman Anthony will get the nod in right field in place of Abreu, who went 2-for-13 with a home run and two walks while starting in each of the previous four contests.