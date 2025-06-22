Abreu is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Though he'll take a seat while southpaw Robbie Ray toes the rubber for San Francisco, the left-handed-hitting Abreu should be locked back into a regular spot in the lineup versus righties now that he's healthy again after a brief stint on the injured list due to an oblique strain. Abreu started in right field in the first two games of the series in San Francisco, going 4-for-8 with a double, two RBI and a run.