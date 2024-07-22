Share Video

Abreu is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

Abreu will join fellow left-handed hitters David Hamilton, Dominic Smith and Reese McGuire on the bench while the Red Sox face a lefty starter (Austin Gomber) for the second day in a row. Rob Refsnyder will pick up a start in the outfield in place of Abreu.

