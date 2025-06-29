Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Out against lefty in series finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abreu is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.
Abreu started in the Red Sox's most recent matchup against a lefty starter (Yusei Kikuchi) in Wednesday's loss to the Angels, but the left-handed-hitting outfielder will head to the bench Sunday against Blue Jays southpaw Eric Lauer. For the season, Abreu is slashing just .219/.324/.281 (73 wRC+) in 37 plate appearances versus lefties, so the Red Sox will likely keep him on the bench for those matchups more often than not.
More News
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Drives in four runs in blowout win•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Knocks in two in loss•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: On bench against southpaw•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Two hits in return•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Activated from injured list•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Expected back from IL on Friday•