Abreu went 2-for-3 with an RBI single and two walks during the Red Sox's 6-3 loss to the Astros on Saturday.

Abreu reached base safely in four of five plate appearances Saturday, and he reduced Boston's deficit to 6-2 in the seventh frame after his single to right field brought Willson Contreras home. Abreu is up to 13 multi-hit games on the season, five of which have come over his last eight games. In that eight-game span, he has gone 11-for-30 (.367) with one steal, six walks, one home run, three RBI and four runs scored.