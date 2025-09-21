The Red Sox activated Abreu (calf) from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

He'll end up missing a little over a month with the calf strain and will start designated hitter and bat eighth Sunday against righty Joe Boyle. The Red Sox are tentatively scheduled to face five right-handed pitchers to start the upcoming week before potentially facing a lefty in the regular-season finale Sept. 28 versus the Tigers, so the left-handed-hitting Abreu should get plenty of opportunities to contribute in the final week.