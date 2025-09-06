default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Abreu (calf) will run Saturday for the first time in over a week, MLB.com reports.

The Red Sox suddenly find themselves in an outfield bind after Roman Anthony (oblique) landed on the injured list. Getting Abreu back will help, and Saturday's session will be a good measuring stick and potentially determine a timeline for return. He attempted to run about 10 days ago and didn't bounce back from that session.

More News