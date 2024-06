Abreu (right ankle sprain) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to June 3, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Abreu will be sidelined for a little over a week after spraining his ankle in the Red Sox's dugout Sunday. Bobby Dalbec drew the start in right field Tuesday, but one of Rob Refsnyder and Tyler O'Neill (knee) should fill right once O'Neill gets activated later this week.