Abreu is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
With southpaw JP Sears toeing the rubber for Oakland, the left-handed-hitting Abreu will begin the contest on the bench. Tyler O'Neill and Rob Refsnyder will serve as Boston's corner outfielders while Abreu takes a seat.
