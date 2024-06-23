Abreu is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against Cincinnati.

After being activated from the injured list Saturday, Abreu went back to his regular role in right field, going 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored in a 4-3 win. Against Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo, Abreu will begin Sunday's contest in the dugout while the righty-hitting Tyler O'Neill starts in right field and bats third.