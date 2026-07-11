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Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Smacks late homer vs. NYM

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Abreu went 3-for-4 with a double, a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Friday's 6-2 win over the Mets.

Abreu came home to score in the first inning on a two-run double from Masataka Yoshida, and the former gave the Red Sox insurance runs with a two-run homer in the ninth. It was Abreu's first home run since June 23 and his 11th of the season, which is third-most on the Red Sox. He has a .772 OPS with six steals, 43 RBI and 34 extra-base hits across 392 plate appearances this season.

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