Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Starting rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abreu (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.
Abreu resumed swinging a bat without issue this past Friday and is ready to test things out in a game setting. Barring any setbacks, the outfielder will be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday when the Red Sox begin a series in San Francisco.
More News
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Swings bat Friday•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Aiming to swing bat Friday•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Lands on IL with strained oblique•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Going on 10-day injured list•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Sitting against righty•
-
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Sitting out series finale•