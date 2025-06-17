default-cbs-image
Abreu (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.

Abreu resumed swinging a bat without issue this past Friday and is ready to test things out in a game setting. Barring any setbacks, the outfielder will be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday when the Red Sox begin a series in San Francisco.

