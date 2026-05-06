Abreu went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Tigers.

The 26-year-old outfielder led the Red Sox in times on base while going back-to-back with Willson Contreras to lead off the fourth inning against Framber Valdez, a power display that prompted the frustrated southpaw to hit Trevor Story with a 94.4 mph fastball on his next pitch and sparked the benches to clear. Abreu has been a bright spot for Boston over the last couple weeks, slashing .362/.483/.532 over the last 13 games with two doubles, two homers, two steals, five RBI and seven runs.