Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Swings bat Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Abreu (oblique) swung the bat well Friday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Abreu appears to be progressing well in his rehab from an oblique injury suffered he suffered June 8. Cora said Abreu is on track to return during Boston's series with the Giants one week from Friday. Abreu slashed .245/.321/.471 with 13 home runs, 32 RBI, 28 runs scored, four stolen bases and a 24:54 BB:K across 234 plate appearances before getting hurt. Top prospect Roman Anthony has been manning right field for Boston during Abreu's absence.
