Abreu is absent from the lineup for Monday's game in Baltimore.

Abreu reached base 12 times during the Red Sox' season-opening four-game series against the Rangers. They faced all right-handers in that series, though, and Abreu will take a seat Monday as the Orioles send lefty Cade Povich to the mound. Rob Refsnyder is drawing the start in right field.

