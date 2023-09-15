Abreu went 4-for-6 with a run, two RBI, a stolen base and a walk across both games of a doubleheader split with the Yankees on Thursday.

Abreu collected three hits in the matinee, including a first-inning single that plated the first run of the game. He added a single and a walk in the nightcap before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth frame. Abreu went through a 1-for-17 stretch between Aug. 25 and Sept. 8, but since then he's swung a hot bat, going 11-for-20 with three runs, five RBI and two steals over his past six games.