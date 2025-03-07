Abreu (illness) is unlikely to be ready in time for Opening Day, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Abreu has been behind schedule in Red Sox camp due to a gastrointestinal issue and remains limited to just tracking pitches on a Trajeckt machine. The 25-year-old shouldn't miss too much time in the regular season, but it does appear a stint on the injured list will be required. Abreu's absence would potentially create an opening for Roman Anthony (illness) or Kristian Campbell in the outfield, but if the club isn't ready to make that move yet it could go with Rob Refsnyder and others in right field to cover Abreu's absence.