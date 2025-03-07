Abreu (illness) is unlikely to be ready in time for Opening Day, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Abreu has been behind schedule in Red Sox camp due to a gastrointestinal issue and remains limited to just tracking pitches on a Trajeckt machine. The 25-year-old shouldn't miss too much time, but it does appear a stint on the injured list to begin the season will be required. Abreu's absence would potentially create an opening for top prospect Roman Anthony (illness) in right field, but if the club isn't ready to make that move yet it could go with Rob Refsnyder and others in right until Abreu is ready.