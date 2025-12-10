The Red Sox plan to challenge Abreu to face more left-handers this coming season, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Abreu has mostly been limited right-handers since his MLB arrival in 2023, but the Red Sox are ready to give him a shot against all starters. "With Willy and some of the lefties, we have to see if they can do it," manager Alex Cora said. "It's about that time, especially with Abreu. If he can hit lefties and hit for power and play defense the way he's done the last few years, he can be the guy." Abreu's made just 15 starts against lefties and has 145 total plate appearances since 2023, struggling to a .205 average and .589 OPS.