Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Will not travel with team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abreu (calf) will not fly with the Red Sox to Tampa Bay after Thursday's game and instead will remain in Boston to get in another workout at Fenway Park on Friday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
If Abreu's workout goes well, he could fly out on his own to rejoin the team Saturday or Sunday. Abreu's recovery from a right calf strain has not come along as quickly as hoped, as he's already missed a month of action and there still isn't a clear target date for his return to the active roster.
