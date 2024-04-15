Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that he plans to begin playing Abreu every day against right-handers, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Abreu is making just his seventh start of the season Monday, but he has been in the lineup for four of the last five contests versus righties and it sounds like he'll be a regular against them moving forward. Ceddanne Rafaela is getting a start at shortstop Monday and it would appear he'll see more action there moving forward. Abreu has just a .618 OPS this season but put up an .862 OPS in 28 games in 2023.