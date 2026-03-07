Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: With Team Venezuela
Abreu went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Team Venezuela in Friday's 6-2 win over the Netherlands at the World Baseball Classic.
Prior to the WBC, Abreu appeared in six Grapefruit League games for Boston, going 2-for-14 with three walks. The Red Sox would like to see the lefty-hitting Abreu become an everyday right fielder, against both righties and lefties, but he had just three plate appearances against left-handers (0-for-3) during his time in Boston's camp. Abreu did have one at-bat against a lefty Friday and singled in a run during Venezuela's four-run fifth inning.
