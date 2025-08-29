Red Sox manager Alex Cora indicated Friday that Abreu (calf) is unlikely to return from the 10-day injured list before the conclusion of a homestand Sept. 3, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

Abreu did some light sprints earlier this week and it seems as though it didn't go as well as hoped. He's been receiving treatment on his injured right calf and will try to run again Monday. Roman Anthony has been serving as the club's everyday right fielder since Abreu was injured last week.