Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Abreu (illness) has resumed swinging a bat and will play catch Monday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Abreu is recovering from an unspecified illness that has resulted in some weight loss. While Cora is hopeful Abreu can regain the weight and be ready in time for Opening Day, the outfielder's availability is not a given. It's not clear when Abreu might be ready for Grapefruit League games, and Cora indicated that the Abreu could need to make up for lost at-bats by facing off against minor-league pitchers and/or hitting against the Trajekt robot.
