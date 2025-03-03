Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Abreu (illness) has resumed swinging a bat and will play catch Monday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Abreu is recovering from an unspecified illness that has resulted in some weight loss. While Cora is hopeful Abreu can regain the weight and be ready in time for Opening Day, it is not a given. It's not clear when Abreu might be ready for Grapefruit League games, and Cora indicated that the outfielder could need to make up for lost time with at-bats versus minor leaguers and/or against the Trajekt.