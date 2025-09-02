Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu: Yet to resume running
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Abreu (calf) has yet to resume running at full effort, Marcos Grunfeld of El Emergente reports.
Abreu had intended to try running Monday, but he did not gain clearance to do so. The outfielder expects to resume running at some point later this week but is waiting for the go-ahead from trainers. It sounds unlikely that Abreu will return before the end of this week. He's been sidelined for most than two weeks with a right calf strain.
