Red Sox's Wyatt Mills: Playing catch
RotoWire Staff
Mills (elbow) began playing catch this week, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Mills is a couple weeks removed from being diagnosed with right elbow inflammation. He'll ramp things back up slowly and wouldn't seem to be guaranteed a roster spot with the big club once healthy.
