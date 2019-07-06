Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Absent from lineup Saturday

Bogaerts is not in the lineup against Detroit on Saturday.

Bogaerts will draw his first day off since May 26, coming off a four-RBI performance Friday. That was a continuation of what has been a strong season for Bogaerts, as he's currently hitting .295/.385/.535 across 384 plate appearances. Brock Holt will start at shortstop and bat seventh in his place.

