Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Accounts for team's lone run

Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's loss to Baltimore.

Bogaerts prevented a shutout by delivering an RBI single to center in the bottom of the ninth inning, but the Red Sox would fall 4-1. With only two games remaining in the regular season, the 26-year-old is hitting .306 with 32 homers and 114 RBI.

