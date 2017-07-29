Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Added to Saturday's lineup

Bogaerts has been added to Saturday's starting lineup, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

He was originally slated to ride the pine, but Bogaerts was inserted into the lineup following Dustin Pedroia's scratch. Bogaerts has hit just .128/.180/.170 since the All-Star break while battling through groin and hand injuries.

