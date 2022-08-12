Bogaerts went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 4-3 win over Baltimore.

Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo ripped back-to-back doubles in the first inning to give Boston an early lead. It was the 300th career two-bagger for Bogaerts, who became the eighth player in Red Sox history with 150 or more home runs and 300 or more doubles. The 29-year-old shortstop joined Carl Yastrzemski has the second Red Sox player to achieve that feat before turning 30. Bogaerts is slashing .309/.379/.451 with nine homers, 48 RBI and 62 runs scored over 108 games.