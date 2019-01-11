Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Agrees to deal with Boston

Bogaerts signed a one-year, $12.0 million contract with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Bogaerts saw a substantial raise from a season ago ($7.05 million), and he earned it by more than doubling his home-run total (10 to 23) and driving in 103 RBI over 136 ballgames. He'll undoubtedly begin the 2019 campaign as the starting shortstop for the former World-Series champions after turning in stellar numbers a year ago.

