Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Ankle already improving

Bogaerts (ankle) is out of his walking boot and experiencing less pain Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Bogaerts is expected to be out 10-to-14 days with a small crack in his ankle. The crack was too small to be picked up by an X-ray but was noticed on an MRI. Brock Holt is the primary candidate to pick up starts at shortstop while Bogaerts remains out.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories