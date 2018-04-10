Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Ankle already improving
Bogaerts (ankle) is out of his walking boot and experiencing less pain Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Bogaerts is expected to be out 10-to-14 days with a small crack in his ankle. The crack was too small to be picked up by an X-ray but was noticed on an MRI. Brock Holt is the primary candidate to pick up starts at shortstop while Bogaerts remains out.
