Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Another on-field workout Wednesday
Bogaerts (ankle) ran and worked out on the field Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Bogaerts continues to work his way from a cracked bone in his left foot. The shortstop was able to take batting practice for the second straight day, and manager Alex Cora said he's making "great" progress, according to Logan Mullen of NESN.com. That said, it's still unclear when he'll be ready to return at this point. Bogaerts is currently 10 days into his initial 10-14 day return timetable.
