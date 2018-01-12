Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Avoids arbitration

Bogaerts agreed to a one-year, $7.05 million deal with the Red Sox on Friday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

This marked the second offseason he was an arbitration-eligible player. Bogaerts hit .273/.343/.403 with 10 home runs, 62 RBI and 15 stolen bases in 2017. While he's proven to be a durable commodity, Bogaerts has yet to break out in the way that many expected, and he profiles as a second- or third-tier option at shortstop heading into the 2018 campaign.