site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-xander-bogaerts-back-in-action-tuesday-856814 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Back in action Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bogaerts (back) is starting at shortstop and hitting third Tuesday against the Rays.
As expected, Bogaerts returns for the penultimate game of the regular season. He is hitting .289 with two home runs, 13 runs and nine RBI in 24 games since the start of September.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read