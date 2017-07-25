Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Back in action Tuesday

Bogaerts (illness) is back in the lineup for Tuesday's contest with the Mariners, batting sixth and playing shortstop, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The young shortstop was scratched from Monday's contest with an illness, but it seems like a night off was just what the doctor ordered. Bogaerts will resume his normal role in the lineup, bumping Deven Marrero back to the bench.

