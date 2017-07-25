Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Back in action Tuesday
Bogaerts (illness) is back in the lineup for Tuesday's contest with the Mariners, batting sixth and playing shortstop, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
The young shortstop was scratched from Monday's contest with an illness, but it seems like a night off was just what the doctor ordered. Bogaerts will resume his normal role in the lineup, bumping Deven Marrero back to the bench.
More News
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Scratched due to illness•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Scratched from Monday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Returns from two-game breather•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Returns to lineup•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...