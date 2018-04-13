Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Back in walking boot Thursday
Bogaerts (ankle) was seen wearing a walking boot again Thursday, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.
It was reported Tuesday that Bogaerts no longer required a walking boot, but he was again spotted wearing one Thursday. It's unclear if he's experienced some sort of setback or if he is simply exercising additional caution. As it stands, the shortstop projects to be roughly a week or so away from returning to the field.
